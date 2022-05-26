Saugus’ second signing day showcases two more Centurion stars 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Two more Centurions officially announced their future collegiate destinations on Tuesday as Saugus hosted its second signing day.

Dual-sport standout runners Isabella Duarte and Wesley Cunningham will both continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Duarte, a track and field and cross country distance runner, will take her talents to Queens University of Charlotte, where she will study music and minor in business.

The senior will have one last stop in Clovis at the state meet before ending her high school career.

“I’m just taking my last 10 steps of my high school career,” said Duarte. “It’s kind of a one-and-done deal but I’m ready to leave my mark at Saugus.”

Bella Duarte signs her letter at Signing Day at Saugus high school. Justin Vigil-Zuniga/ The Signal

Duarte will be competing among the best in California in the girls’ 3200 meter run.

Cunningham considered numerous offers but chose Chapman to attend its Dodge Film School while still running in both cross country and track.

Cunningham noted Saugus as having a tougher mentality than other schools and is thankful he was a Centurion.

“I definitely think our mentality is stronger than most programs’,” said Cunningham. “It’s built me to be the person I am and made me want to seek out challenges.”

Wesley Cunningham smiles after signing his letter of intent for Chapman University, at Saugus high school. Justin Vigil-Zuniga/ The Signal

The two join the dozens of other commits that Saugus is sending out after another great year for Centurion athletics.

“I take a lot of pride in being a woman Centurion,” said Duarte. “It doesn’t just mean just going to Saugus. There’s been such a legacy of great women who went to Saugus.”