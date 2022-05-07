Saugus tennis loses tight one with Ventura, 10-8  

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Saugus boys’ tennis came into Wednesday’s team playoff matchup at Ventura knowing it would be a tough one.

The team fell just short, losing 10-8 in a very strong finish to their season.

Saugus’ doubles finished with the bulk of the wins and displayed some great tennis.

No. 1 team Sean Poduska and Sean Pacheco swept all three of their sets convincingly, dropping just a few games on the day.

“Sean and Sean have been a dynamic duo all season,” said Centurion head coach Bailey Sindle. “They have helped lead the entire team in doubles. Every time they walk on the court, they want to win and they give their 100% in each point. As a coach, what more can I ask for?”

Saugus’ No. 2 team, Will Loo and Mathew Tolosa, lost a tight opening match, 5-7. Loo and Tolosa shook it off and won out on the day.

In singles, all three Centurions — Elijah Jimenez, Daniel Dallal and Amogh Choula — claimed one victory on the day. Sindle knew her doubles team would need to step up in order to win this tough road matchup against a team with just a few losses in singles all year.

Saugus’ No. 3 doubles of Dylan Helms and Ethan Jegel fought hard but eventually dropped their set, 6-4, sealing the win for Ventura.

The Centurions are making some big strides in their tennis program. Wednesday’s match was Saugus’ first playoff appearance in five years.

Said Sindle: “The seniors that I had for four years have never experienced playoffs, so seeing them grow throughout their high school careers and finally earn a place in the CIF playoffs was special.”