‘Super Jazz at the Ranch’ to showcase musicians at West Ranch

News release

Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is set to fill the air with music on Saturday, May 21, as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.

The event will be studded with musical performances, competitions and clinics. More than 30 high school and middle school ensembles (big bands and jazz combos) from around Southern California are expected to take part. All William S. Hart Union High School District high schools will be participating. Music begins at 9 a.m.

A highlight of the day will be a performance by TriTone Asylum, who brings together some of the most experienced and collaborative musicians in Los Angeles.

Santa Barbara City College’s Jim Mooy will lead the Hart District Jazz “All-Stars,” a group composed of some of the most talented jazz students from around the Hart district.

Adjudicators include active professional musicians and notable jazz educators who will evaluate jazz ensembles from schools throughout Southern California.

All-day general admission to Super Jazz at the Ranch is $10. Food concessions will be available on site. All profits from the event will go to the West Ranch High Jazz Program.

For additional information, contact Brian Leff, director of jazz studies, West Ranch High School, at [email protected].