The Swedish Jimi Hendrix, Yngwie Malmsteen, coming to SCV

News release

Yngwie Johann Malmsteen, a world-renowned guitarist from Stockholm, Sweden, is scheduled to perform live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Sunday, May 22.

As a young boy, Yngwie originally had no interest in music, but that all changed on Sept. 18, 1970, when he saw a TV special on the late Jimi Hendrix.

Seven-year-old Yngwie watched in awe as Hendrix blasted the audience with torrents of feedback and sacrificed his guitar in flames. The day Jimi Hendrix died, the guitar-playing Yngwie was born.

Yngwie Malmsteen’s career has spanned over 40 years with more than 20 albums to his name. Drawing influence from classical composers such as Bach, Paganini and Vivaldi, Yngwie is responsible for bringing the neo-classical genre to the world of rock.

Opening sets by Liquid Circus, Images of Eden and Sunlord. Tickets are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.