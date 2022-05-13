VIA luncheon to focus on HMNH

News release

The Valley Industry Association’s monthly luncheon is scheduled May 24 to feature keynote speakers who will share updates on Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Scheduled to speak are Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation and vice president of marketing and communications for HMNH, and Charmine Navarro, the hospital’s program coordinator, community education. Lauffer and Navarro are expected to share updates regarding the hospital foundation and information about the community programs offered by the hospital.

Reservations are required and attendees are asked to RSVP no later than Wednesday. Tickets are $55 for VIA members and $65 for non-members.

The luncheon is scheduled 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia.