Bill Miranda | Cool Off This Summer with Santa Clarita Aquatics!

Is there anything better to do on a hot summer day than take a refreshing dip in the pool? If you are like me, you could spend hours floating in the water and soaking up the sun with family and friends. In Santa Clarita, there is no shortage of opportunity to do just that!

The city of Santa Clarita’s Aquatics division offers a multitude of structured programs and open occasions where you can make the most out of your time in the water. With pools at six locations in the city, including the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, you are never far away when the urge strikes to go for a swim.

A good time in the pool begins by having a strong – and safe – swimming foundation. If you haven’t signed up for swimming lessons offered privately or through the city, there is still time to make sure that you have the skills and understanding needed to stay safe in the water.

On Thursday, June 23, at 10:15 a.m., don’t miss your chance to be a part of history by participating in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson. This swim lesson, offered at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center’s Waterslide pool, reinforces the vital message that swimming lessons save lives and is also recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. The lesson is completely free for all ages – all you need to do is register in advance at santa-clarita.com/Seasons.

Those who are looking to spend a fun, care-free day splashing and playing with family and friends can explore recreational swim times at the Aquatic Center, as well as pools at Newhall Park, North Oaks Park, Santa Clarita Park, Valencia Glen Park and Valencia Meadows Park. Recreational swim is an open period of time for the public to enjoy swimming in the pool. Admission passes can be purchased in advance through the Seasons website as well.

Toddler Time is a great way for our youngest residents to get their feet wet without feeling anxious or intimidated by large crowds. Reserved for swimmers under the age of 8 at the Aquatic Center, Toddler Time allows kids to play in the Waterslide pool for a 90-minute time block on Mondays and Fridays. However, please note that the waterslide itself will not be in operation during Toddler Time.

There are two opportunities to watch your favorite family films at the pool as well this summer, with Float and Flick. Float and Flick is a FREE program that allows you to float in the water or lounge on the pool deck during the movie. Santa Clarita Pool, located at 27286 Seco Canyon Road, will host a screening of Disney and Pixar’s “Luca” on Friday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m. North Oaks Pool (27824 N. Camp Plenty Road) will show “Finding Dory” on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m. Both films are rated PG.

Of course, swimming is a great way to exercise as well, especially on a hot day. Lap swim at city pools is available so residents can reserve a lane for active swimming and conditioning. You will be able to use your lane for up to an hour before the next swimmer’s reservation begins. This program is intended for experienced swimmers, and those between the ages of 8 and 14 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. You can register for lap swim in advance through the Seasons website.

This is just a small sampling of all of the fun activities offered by the city’s Aquatics division this summer. If you have yet to take a swim in one of the city’s many pools, I encourage you to check out your nearest facility as soon as you can. For any questions about programs and availability, please contact Aquatics at 661-250-3740 or by email at [email protected].

See you in the water!

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]