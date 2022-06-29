Child & Family Center receives $250K grant from Everychild Foundation

News release

Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita has been awarded one of four unrestricted operating grants of $250,000 from the Everychild Foundation.

For more than 20 years, the foundation has awarded a single $1 million grant each year to agencies in the Los Angeles area that support children in need – in ways involving their safety, physical health, mental well-being, education, access, inclusiveness and more. In response to the impact of the pandemic, they shifted gears in 2020, and again in 2021 and 2022 by distributing relief grants among multiple nonprofit agencies in the community that have been overwhelmed by needs exacerbated by the pandemic.

The foundation is comprised of more than 200 Los Angeles women who each contribute $6,000 annually. The dollars are pooled, and the organization makes a single $1 million grant in the community each year to fund a new innovative project serving a critical unmet need of local children.

Unrestricted funds are essential to providing the complete continuum of care for those the organization serves, according to a statement released by the Child & Family Center.

“The past two years have presented unprecedented challenges in delivering on our mission of helping children, youth and their families facing mental health issues, substance use or domestic violence situations,” the statement said. “Staff has been tasked with providing therapy sessions via tele-health. Many clients suffered housing and food insecurity; lacked basic necessities, missed out on social activities to help with social engagement, confidence and self-esteem.”

“The consequences from the pandemic continue to impact the children, teens and families we serve, said Joan Aschoff, the agency’s CEO. “Many are presenting more serious symptoms of anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation. Families have suffered from the economic impact, which only worsens behavioral health problems. We are so grateful for the generous gift from Everychild Foundation, which will provide critical funding to provide care to our clients. On behalf of all of us at Child & Family Center, we express our heartfelt thanks.”