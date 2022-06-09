Dance and Sing the Nights Away at Concerts in the Park

Small-town girls, city boys and everyone in between have much to look forward to this summer in Santa Clarita as the annual Concerts in the Park return in July and August. On Saturday nights from July 9 through Aug. 27, make your way to Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road) for a FREE concert featuring some of the most iconic music in history. All concerts begin at 7 p.m.

From the moment you enter Central Park, you will be overtaken by a concert atmosphere unlike any other you’ve experienced. The unique venue presents fun and entertaining opportunities for all ages – whether you want to shoot some hoops with friends, lay out on a blanket under the stars or stroll through Central Park with your family.

There is a packed lineup of fan favorites at Concerts in the Park this year, as well as performers who will be taking the Santa Clarita stage for the first time. The performer selection committee has been hard at work since last fall, setting the schedule and working to find the best bands. This year’s performers cover a wide variety of genres and eras, truly speaking to the diverse musical tastes in our community.

Don’t stop believin’ that this summer will be one to remember. Make sure you get to Central Park early to claim your spot by the stage on July 9 because DSB, hailed as the World’s Greatest Tribute to Journey, will kick off the concert series in style. So here I am, with Open Arms, hoping to see you and your family (open arms).

How do you follow one of the greatest rock bands of all time? Easy – with a tribute to the global phenomenon that is Bruno Mars! Bruno & The Hooligans arrive on July 16 and deliver the 24K Magic and Uptown Funk you need to party the night away with your friends and loved ones.

That party continues on July 23, when Redneck Rodeo OC brings its honky-tonk style to Central Park. The group has awed audiences across the Southwest, from private events to large festivals. Redneck Rodeo plays the top country hits from the past six decades – and you are sure to be out two-stepping along to each and every one.

Get on your feet and enjoy soul and R&B from the Blue Breeze Band on July 30. This band brings amazing vocals, a top-notch rhythm section and extraordinary horns that will make it hard to sit still. Bring a dance partner and experience the best of Motown at this one-of-a-kind concert.

As the calendar flips to August, fans will be clamoring to hear the music of one of the most celebrated Mexican-American artists of the 20th Century: Selena. Dreaming of You will perform on Aug. 6 and continue Selena’s legacy of charismatic, infectious performances that cannot be missed.

Yacht rock takes over Central Park on Aug. 13, with the musical stylings of Yachty by Nature. Come hear all of your favorite yacht rock tunes from the ‘70s and ‘80s, including hits by Hall and Oates, Steely Dan, Toto and much more.

Twisted Gypsy will return for another performance at Concerts in the Park on Aug. 20. This classic tribute to Fleetwood Mac will remind you that thunder only happens when it’s raining as you sing along to the band’s legendary collection.

The final concert of the summer will be a disco featuring Boogie Knights. Regarded as the greatest disco revival band in the world, Boogie Knights has performed on television, in films, at sporting events and other live shows across the globe. This concert will be any disco lover’s dream.

I know I can’t wait to see what the bands will bring to the stage each week at Central Park. I hope you’re like me and already packing your chairs and blankets because Concerts in the Park will be here before you know it!

