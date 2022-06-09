Emotions at Play with Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’ debuts at Discovery Cube

News release

Emotions at Play with Pixar’s “Inside Out,” the first interactive exhibit based on Disney and Pixar’s hit animated feature “Inside Out,” arrives at Discovery Cube Los Angeles Friday and will run through Sept. 11.

The exhibit is filled with interactive experiences that help visitors understand the important role emotions, memory and imagination play in our everyday lives. Hands-on and digital experiences focus on the five emotions featured in the award-wining film: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear. Children and families learn to recognize emotions and explore how we express and manage our emotions.

Emotions at Play with Pixar’s “Inside Out” opens on Friday at Discovery Cube’s Sylmar campus with a community celebration and official ribbon cutting starting at 10 a.m. The exhibit will remain open throughout the summer until Sept. 11.

“Discovery Cube is honored to host the West Coast debut of Emotions at Play traveling exhibit at our Los Angeles campus this summer,” said Joe Adams, president and CEO of Discovery Cube. “Emotional exploration is a vital component for growth, and we’re thrilled to give our local community the opportunity to bring children and parents together to explore their emotional and social development journey through the new exhibit. We hope you join us at the Discovery Cube to experience this limited-time opportunity and enjoy experiencing and expressing a roller coaster of emotions while here.”

The exhibit was developed by Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh in collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios.

In this exhibit, visitors can:

Step into Headquarters to explore the range and intensity of emotions at the Control Panel.

Explore some of the ways we show how we feel with our faces and bodies at the Emotions Mirrors.

Think about an important memory and how it made them feel — or show how they’re feeling currently by creating a glowing Memory Sphere.

Use their imagination to create a story and perform it at Dream Productions.

Work to keep the train on track – what feelings do you have when you control and balance the Train of Thought?

Explore how emotions work together as they stack and balance the Emotion Blocks.

You can learn more details about Discovery Cube Los Angeles and reserve your tickets at: www.discoverycube.org/buy-tickets. The museum is located at 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar.