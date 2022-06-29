Final Score closing its doors after 43 years

Final Score closes its doors after 43 years on Thursday.

Owner Joe Comella came to the Santa Clarita Valley in 1964 and has been here ever since. Comella has opened up restaurants and nightclubs, but his dream has always been to open up his own sandwich shop.

“I always wanted a little sandwich shop,” said Comella.

Final Score debuted in November 1979. Its closure is due to the growing costs of sandwich ingredients, Comella said, adding that, at this rate, he will be pricing himself out of business. He doesn’t want to sacrifice the quality of his sandwiches for lower-priced items.

Comella is hopeful to reopen in the future at a different, undecided location. He said Final Score will remain in Santa Clarita if it reopens.