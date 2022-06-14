Five local athletes make All-CIF lacrosse teams 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer



Two Centurions, two Indians and one Viking were named to the All-CIF Southern Section lacrosse teams on Monday.

Connor Levine and Charlie Bland were chosen from Saugus on the Division 2 team. Cole Spivey and Reid Bailey were selected from Hart on the Division 3 team.

Trinity Custodia was selected for the girls Division 3 team.

Levine and Bland were integral to the Centurion offense and a huge part of the team’s success this year. The two were unmatched as a duo and too much for most of their opponents. Bland finished the year with 47 goals and 30 assists, earning a league offensive player of the year award. Levine had an argument for the award as well after registering 37 goals and 32 assists this season.

The pair graduate from Saugus as two-time Foothill League champions.

Spivey was one of the better defenders in the Foothill League in lacrosse and as defensive end for Hart football. The defenseman led his team with 90 ground balls and 55 takeaways, shutting down his zone all year.

Bailey had a phenomenal year for Hart in between the goal posts. The senior keeper finished with a save percentage just under 60%.

The two were critical for the Indians clinching the program’s first playoff berth.

All four are seniors and leave behind big shoes to fill in the upcoming years for their programs.

Custodia took home the only local girls’ selection in Division 3. The do-it-all attacker led the Vikings to a co-championship with West Ranch.