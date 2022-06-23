Impulse to host Pride Month fundraiser

News release

Impulse Music Co. is hosting a Pride Month fundraiser event starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature a variety of LGBTQ musicians from across Los Angeles County, including Cayley Spivey, Stiletto Fox, D4U6HT3R, Emily Popejoy and Picture Naomi.

Along with the music, several LGBTQ visual artists will be displaying their works in an in-store art gallery.

Donations of $1 or more can be made at the door for entry to the event. All donation proceeds will go toward three LGBTQ community organizations in the Santa Clarita Valley: QueerSCV, SCV Pride and the SCV LGBTQ Center.

The event is all ages and Impulse is located at 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Suite 120, in Canyon Country.