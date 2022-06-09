Lois Eisenberg | People Are Not Made to Kill

Let’s be honest about gun control, much to the dismay of many. The Republicans who advocate pro-life are not acting like they advocate pro-life to save a life by not advocating gun control. We are being held hostage by 50 Republicans in the Senate and the National Rifle Association who advocate people kill, not guns. Guns are made to kill. People are not.

The GOP has allowed the most dangerous people to access the worst weapons by denying gun control and by embracing the NRA.

Talk, thoughts and prayers are not going to curtail gun violence or mass shootings. The American people must “reclaim hope” and act beyond talk, thoughts and prayers.

The excuses by the gun advocates who are resisting gun control are running thin. The rise in gun violence in the U.S. can be attributed to racism, easy access to guns and radicalism by the extremists who, for one, believe in the “replacement theory.”

The firearm industry has been exposed for not telling the truth about gun violence, just as the alcohol and tobacco industries didn’t tell the truth about their products, which were detrimental to one’s health.

We can no longer ignore the role that the firearm industry plays in gun violence and we can no longer ignore the role that NRA plays in the GOP agenda.

The U.S. needs the “political will” to address this gun violence epidemic and it has the tools to do so.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita