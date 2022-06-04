Our View | A Recap: Primary Endorsements

By The Signal Editorial Board

Locally at least, a relatively quiet primary election season comes to a close on Tuesday, as those who have not already cast their ballots by mail or drop-off go to the polls to complete this step in the process of electing our next batch of legislative representatives.

In the past few weeks, we have offered for your consideration our endorsements in some of the most locally applicable races. Here’s a brief summary of those endorsements:

• For 27th Congressional District, Rep. Mike Garcia: The Santa Clarita Valley native has proven himself in his first full term in Congress. He’s an advocate for taxpayers, the Constitution, a strong defense and public safety. He’s demonstrated an ability to work across the aisle, partnering with Democratic colleagues in Congress on legislation where they have common ground.

• For the 40th Assembly District, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares: The Santa Clarita Republican has shined in her first term in the Legislature, drawing on her background in business, the nonprofit world and child care to bring a healthy mix of business sense and compassion to her work in Sacramento. She calls out the governor’s administration on issues that affect taxpayers, like gas taxes, and she has authored bills to protect the rights of crime victims and to help families with preschool-age children.

• For L.A. County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva: Whether his foe of the moment is the county Board of Supervisors, crime suspects or the county’s current criminal-friendly district attorney, as sheriff, Villanueva has stood up on principle to advocate for his deputies, for crime victims and public safety. He speaks his mind, even if it means ruffling political feathers, on issues that affect the safety of county residents. Villanueva, a Democrat, is the kind of “tough-on-crime” sheriff that the nation’s largest sheriff’s department needs.

• For L.A. County Assessor, Jeffrey Prang: In his first two terms as assessor, Prang has overseen a massive modernization of the department, moving away from outdated technology and improving efficiency. He is a taxpayer advocate who has elevated the profile and transparency of the assessor’s office.

