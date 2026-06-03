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Dennis P. Nobile | Semper Fi and Lighten Up

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Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
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Rick Barker is a good friend of mine, a fellow Marine, and a hero wounded in action in Vietnam. No one I know works harder and puts in more hours for Santa Clarita Valley veterans.

However, I take exception to Rick’s comments (letters, May 30) about old grey-haired vets with long hair, beards, and/or ponytails wearing their uniforms on Veterans Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and the Marine Corps birthday.

These vets are not old hippies or war protesters from the late 1960s and early ’70s!

 They served our country and earned the right to wear their hair as they wish. 

Semper Fi, Rick. Lighten up!

P.S. I started to grow a ponytail one time, until my wife said, “If you grow that, where you gonna live?”

Dennis P. Nobile

Valencia

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