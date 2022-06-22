Richard Myers | Eagerly Awaiting Trump Kids Book

I can’t stand it. I can’t stand it. I just can’t take it anymore! Michael Huckabee, the nice guy who not too long ago was a presidential candidate, is today promoting… get ready, you may not believe it but it’s true: Mr. Huckabee is promoting a book, a kids’ guide to Donald Trump.

It is here that children can learn about all the wonderful things Trump has done for our country. I’ve ordered my copy and I just can’t wait to get it.

I’m not kidding folks. It’s real and you can get a copy just for the shipping cost.

Richard Myers

Valencia