Rob Kerchner | Irresponsibility and Consequences

If you wore a mask for two years to prevent COVID-19, you can wear a condom for a few minutes to prevent pregnancy.

The difference is, the latter actually works, yet nobody will force you to wear it. That’s what freedom — and personal responsibility — mean.

So the question is, what is to be done about an irresponsible act? Or an accidental one?

Abort the innocent result?

Think again. More irresponsibility doesn’t fix prior irresponsibility.

Every pregnancy is temporary, but every abortion is forever.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia