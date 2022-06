I want to thank you for running David Hegg’s weekly “Ethically Speaking” column. His subjects are pertinent and current, and his applications are down-to-earth and easy to follow. I appreciate Pastor Hegg’s ability to make us think about what we believe and how it should impact our actions. This greatly benefits our wonderful Santa Clarita community.

Thank you for giving timely critical thinking a platform in your fine newspaper.

Robin Harikul

Valencia