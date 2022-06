The Main has announced a new music series, Locals Only, that will take place every other month beginning on July 1 at 7 p.m.

Locals Only is exactly what it sounds like: a show for the locals of the valley, performed by local bands of the valley.

Ipsofakto, Plexe and Midnight Bandit are set to perform.

Tickets are $12 and are available for purchase online. Seating is limited. To buy tickets or learn more about “Locals Only” visit atthemain.org.