Thomas Oatway | Recommendations for a Purple District

The redistricting that will take effect in the June and November elections will provide a well-needed chance to eject an anti-democratic Republican from our congressional district. Mike Garcia was one of 147 representatives who voted not to certify the 2020 election of Joe Biden. He also is an anti-abortion advocate who has sponsored legislation to make abortion illegal. He is out of touch with a purple district and the 67% of Americans who want to retain Roe.

There are two excellent Democrats who are vying to replace Garcia. Christy Smith lost to Garcia by 333 votes in 2020, yet did not dispute the election result. She is pro-choice, pro-education and a long-time Santa Clarita resident. I still have her yard sign.

John Quaye Quartey is a retired Navy officer with an intelligence background. He is a moderate, supports voting rights, is pro-choice and would easily mesh with our community aerospace interests.

Either would be an easy choice to replace a pro-Donald Trump Republican. Our new district has a slightly increased percentage of registered Democrats. Let’s decertify Garcia by a legal and democratic process called an election.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia