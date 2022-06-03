Valencia announces three new head coaches 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Valencia has announced three new head coaches for the upcoming 2022-23 seasons.

Gavin Klinger will be the new cross country head coach and Sean Pollard will be at the helm for Vikings’ softball. Lastly, Andy Steier will take over for girls’ lacrosse.

Pollard will try to fill the shoes of longtime head coach Donna Lee, who recently announced her retirement. He has served as a lower-level softball coach at Valencia and most recently assisted Lee on varsity last season. Pollard has also served as an assistant for Vikings football.

Photo Courtesy of Valencia Athletics.

Klinger is a lifetime runner, most recently competing at the Division 3 level. The long-time teacher will enter his first-ever coaching season for Vikings cross country.

Steier will take over for a departing Brett Custodia, who will follow his daughter, Trinity Custodia, as she begins her collegiate lacrosse career at Salve Regina University. Steier will have an easy transition coming off last season as the varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach.

Steier already knows his players better than everyone, putting the new head coach in a great spot heading into next season looking to defend Valencia’s title.

“We’re excited to announce our new head coach hires,” said Valencia Athletic Director Michael Killinger. “I’m excited to see what they will add to our Valencia athletic teams.”

The school is hoping to soon announce hires for swim and dive, and track and field.