Zonta honors Lindemann with Carmen Sarro Award

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently hosted its 37th Annual Women in Service Celebration at The Centre in Santa Clarita. This event was the first in-person Women in Service Celebration since 2019, and this year, Alison Lindemann from Circle of Hope was honored with the Carmen Sarro Award.

“We are thrilled to have so many smiling and happy faces,” said Mary Ree, chair of the event. “We have waited a long time for this event and we could be not happier.”

This year 19 women volunteers nominated by local nonprofits were honored at the event, and one was chosen as the Carmen Sarro Award recipient. The award recognizes and celebrates the life of Carmen Sarro, a two-time president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, who was known for her dedication and enthusiasm for service to her community.

“We are tremendously honored to have so many incredible women nominated this year. Each nominee is living testimony to our theme, Women Working for a Cause, Not for Applause,” said Darleen Lyons, co-chair of the event.

Lindemann serves a multitude of roles for Circle of Hope. As a cancer survivor, she felt a calling to serve and to be involved at a personal level with the organization. She joined the organization’s board of directors in 2019 and has continually increased her involvement and impact on the organization. She co-chaired the annual Vine2Wine event, spending hours overcoming huge obstacles to pull off the large event. At the same time, she chaired the annual Circle of Hope Tea and was recently elected vice chairman of the board.

Lindemann is a founding member of Soroptimist International of Santa Clarita Valley. She is a current member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce as well as the Valley Industry Association and serves on the VIA Bash Committee. She participates annually in Relay for Life and is a member of LeanIn in SCV, which donated several hundred purses filled with wellness goodies to Single Mother’s Outreach, Coco Moms and Family Promise. Through her business, she donates her time to create and maintain websites free of charge, or at reduced fees, to the nonprofit community in Santa Clarita.

Other women honored at the event were:

Caroline Bybee, Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center.

Marianne Cederlind, Carousel Ranch.

Lynda Cook, Sunrise Rotary Club.

Sue Endress, SCV Rotary Club.

Tracy Hauser, Single Mothers Outreach.

Sharlene Johnson, College of the Canyons Foundation.

Jan Ladd, Assistance League of Santa Clarita.

Katherine Lujan, Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club.

Cherise Moore, WiSH Foundation.

Betty Burke-Oldfield, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation.

Susan Pearsall, American Cancer Society.

Debbie Quintana, Fostering Youth Independence.

Stephanie Sewell, Soroptimist International of Valencia.

Doreen Slater, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Home Tour League.

Sue Tweddell, Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley.

Debra Wallace, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center.

Aida Weinstein, Child and Family Center.

Sonja Wendt, American Association of University Women Santa Clarita.

For more information about “Women In Service,” visit www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service.