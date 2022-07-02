Betty Arenson | Insurrection Is OK for Some, Not All

Democrats have been very large and vocal with their claim of an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. They’re even spending big taxpayers’ dollars to put on a dog and pony show produced by one of their Hollywood friends, producer and former ABC News President James Goldston. It’s not only overkill, it’s a huge display of hypocrisy considering what Democrats and the pro-abortion crowd are acting out with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade.

They exaggerate with claims those awful Republicans and MAGA people tried to upset democracy with protests at the U.S. Capitol. That’s rich considering that when a rebel from within the walls of the SCOTUS “leaked” a draft regarding Roe v. Wade on or about May 3, 2022.

The opposition flew into a dangerous frenzy. Supreme Court justices’ home addresses were doxxed. They and their families were, and are, harassed at their homes and a blatant assassination attempt was made upon the life of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

There are laws that expressly define that such harassment, intimidation and “protests” are illegal. Police authorities stand nearly shoulder-to-shoulder on the front lawns of the justices’ homes. They have the authority and duty to arrest the law-breakers but they do not. Very obviously they have been given stand-down orders.

Reigning Democrats are never shy in showing the rules and laws do not apply to them. The threats were meant to intimidate and quash democracy by telling the justices that they better not rule against their demands; thus, their brand of insurrection.

Once again, President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice headed by the bitter and weak Merrick Garland have shown themselves to be complicit in the aforementioned behavior.

Neither Biden nor Garland have uttered one word about their kind of insurrection or the assassination attempt on the life of a Supreme Court justice. Silence. The media/press purposely avoids asking Garland what his demands for protection would be if it were him sitting on the court. It is clearer every day that law-abiding Americans can be thankful that Garland never made it on the court.

As an aside, exactly what is the status of the investigation of the leaker?

With the announcement of the final decision on Roe v. Wade on June 24, the malcontents took to the streets with clear, vocal threats and graffiti messages on buildings. A group named Jane’s Revenge, part of Antifa, led the pack. They’ve tried to breach and have succeeded in damaging government buildings in various states. Once again they have and are showing that insurrection on their part is not only satisfying their “feelings” and rage but they are justified.

These self-appointed, privileged few refuse to accept the “democracy” set before them.

Roe v. Wade was founded on a deeply twisted insertion into the 14th Amendment’s right to privacy. It’s hard to find anything less private than the topic of abortion. A lot of people disagreed but there were no perverse reactions. Remember all of the uprising and dangerous riots and death threats from pro-life people when Roe v. Wade was manufactured and adopted by the 1972 Supreme Court?

Yeah, me neither.

The ignorant seem unaware that the word abortion is wholly absent from the U.S. Constitution. The decisions on abortion are now properly placed in each of the 50 states, where voters have more say with their votes. It’s called the 10th Amendment.

These insurrectionists are fully supported by elected members of Congress and at least one mayor. California Rep. Maxine Waters grabbed the microphone to scream “to hell with the Supreme Court…We will defy them.”

She then told people to take to “the streets,” a clear call for violence. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued her commonplace vulgarity, saying “(Expletive) Clarence Thomas.”

This is the same mayor that stooped to a special level of obscenities when responding to an adversary with, “You (expletive), what the (expletive) were you thinking… My (expletive) is bigger than yours… I have the biggest (expletive) in Chicago.”

That’s just part of her rant, but you get the idea. Yes, Democrats and other anti-Trumpers will tell you that Donald Trump is crude; but I digress.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says an abortion ban is a problem for men, too. After all, men can give birth, don’t you know. AOC’s comment extends to further conversation.

Aimee Arrambide is the executive director of AVOW. Its purpose is “to secure unrestricted abortion access for every Texan.” While testifying at a House Judiciary Committee hearing recently, Arrambide opined on her reproductive views. North Carolina Rep Dan Bishop asked Arrambide, “What do you say a woman is?”

She replied, “I believe that everyone can identify for themselves.”

Bishop then asked her if she believes “men can become pregnant, and have abortions?”

She said “yes.”

The Democrats’ vocal caring for “women” is more than confusing. Their fevered actions and comments are bewildering. They emit convenient concerns for women but they cannot define what a woman is. From the party that has blown a cannonball-sized hole through women’s sports and being giddy about inserting biological men into female competitions.

Of course, the biological men win.

Where is all of that protection of women? How does one protect rights of something you can’t define?

