Re: Thomas Oatway, letters, July 23.

Thomas, it is my understanding that assault weapons are already considered illegal. Assault weapons are those that are fully automatic. Pull the trigger and it doesn’t stop shooting until you release the trigger or when the gun is empty. Aren’t semiautomatic AR-15 rifles legal? If I’m correct maybe you better contact your congressman about the possibility of making those illegal as well?

Bob Comer

Valencia