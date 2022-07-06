Canyon Theatre Guild announces scholarship winners

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced the six winners of this year’s Senior Scholarships for Santa Clarita high school graduates.

The nonprofit Canyon Theatre Guild, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, awarded six $750 scholarships to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education.

For the past 22 years, the theater has awarded scholarships to high school graduates and enjoyed seeing those students apply them toward their educational goals. The winners were chosen based on a personal essay and letters of recommendation.

The 2022 Canyon Theatre Guild Senior Scholarships winners are:

• Charlie Spainhower – The Mercy Holiday Scholarship.

• Coleman Payne – The Mike Levine Scholarship.

• George Chavez, III – The Darel Roberts Scholarship.

• Angie Rios Palma – The Patti & Greg Finley Scholarship.

• Leia Cockerell – The James Robinson Scholarship.

• India Glover – The Darel Roberts Memorial Scholarship.

With recent COVID-19 impacts on college admission, the theater believes in supporting and helping students during this uncertain time and easing the process as much as possible for high schoolers who are faced with unprecedented challenges, the organization said in a prepared statement.

“Winner selection was tough, as we were impressed with all of the applicants, and are beyond pleased to know these young people are out there and ready to take on the challenges of the future,” said Jennifer Teague, director of youth programs and administration for the Canyon Theatre Guild.

TimBen Boydston, the executive and artistic director of the Canyon Theatre Guild, said, “Due to the amazing generosity of two very special Canyon Theatre Guild Angels, we were able to award $4,500 worth of scholarships this year. It is very gratifying, especially during this unique time, to be able to help six incredible seniors as they take the next step in pursuing their dreams.”

For more information about youth programs offered by the Canyon Theatre Guild, visit www.canyontheatre.org.