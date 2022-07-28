Diane Zimmerman | A Third World Country? Not So Much

Re: Lois Eisenberg, letters to the editor, July 6.

Gotta say, I was astonished when I read your letter this morning. Third world country? How dare you!

The Supreme Court justices did the only thing they could do. They took the decision for what a woman does with her body out of the hands of the federal government.

Of course some of them may think abortion is OK. They voted for the Constitution and not their personal beliefs, as they take an oath to do. Neither you or any of us can be sure as to how Justice Clarence Thomas believes, personally.

That is none of our business. If all of the Supreme Court justices took their oath as seriously as Judge Thomas, we would continue to be the best place to live on this planet. Do you not see that people from all over the world are trying to get in to the United States of America?

Roe v. Wade should have never been put in to federal law.

To quote you, “One’s right to privacy, equality and liberty have been jeopardized by the overturn of Roe v. Wade.” That is complete nonsense. Their decision is what gave women back the rights that Roe v. Wade actually TOOK from them.

The federal government and its power, under this Biden Administration, is what is trying really hard to turn this country into your third world country. How dare the federal government determine what is best for us regarding our health, our bodies and so much more.

Try asking those (meaning folks immigrating here legally and those founders who immigrated here to get away from government contrail of every aspect of their lives.) Ask them why they came to the United States of America. All “legal” immigrants will tell you, “To get away from government control of their lives (socialism aka communism)!’”

There are too many being allowed to come, illegally, in to our country who are coming simply for a free handout. Too many bringing drugs (fentanyl, etc), trafficking men, women and children in all horrific manners for the sake of lining their pockets. Do you really think your Biden Administration is out for your best interest?

How about you “My Body My Choice!” women try making better choices as to what you DO with your bodies?

Lois, it’s called “murder” when you abort that little human being without a really good reason after that heartbeat begins. How about women have a little more respect for their bodies? Of course there are times when the fetus should be aborted, but that is before a heartbeat is detected. Even then, it should be a difficult decision, not to be taken lightly.

The Supreme Court put the decision about abortion in the hands of each state. Most states agree about you and your body, before the heartbeat. After that, it’s difficult to believe any woman would want that little life that most of them allowed to come to be, to be “terminated.” So hard to believe that nearly all “My Body My Choice” women find it so easy to be so callous.

To quote, again, from your letter: “There is a religious tone to the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Some of the justices are Catholic.”

Again, Lois, the Supreme Court justices voted according to the Constitution of the United States of America. The very reason you have lived in the greatest country the world has ever seen.

Thank God, in my opinion, for President Donald Trump. We can’t get him back too fast to undo the undoing of this Biden Administration and its “new world order”advocacy (aka “communism”).

Another quote from your letter:

“The bottom line is we can say ‘goodbye’ to legal right (to) abortion, access to birth control products, separation of state and church, common sense gun control, same-sex relations etc.”

I shudder to think what your “etc.” means.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita