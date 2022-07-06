Lois Eisenberg | A Third World Country Now

America is now headed to (become) a third world country.

The Supreme Court has now “goose-stepped,” leaving their third world footprints in their regressive/oppressive quicksand of injustice.

Some of the Supreme Court justices lied at their confirmation hearings regarding how they stood on abortion. Yes, they did lie and it has been proven. Now they have taken America back to the last century.

If Justice Clarence Thomas gets his way about abolishing abortion rights, having access to contraception, same sex-relationships, and he won’t stop there, it will only be the beginning to a downward spiral into the Supreme Court’s abyss of injustices.

Millions of American women have lost a “fundamental constitutional protection” (due to) five radically driven justices.

One’s right to privacy, equality and liberty have been jeopardized by the overthrow of Roe v. Wade.

Our society is decaying at the hands of the Supreme Court, which has a 25 % approval rating, which is the lowest in history, and they are the chief architects of America’s democracy decline.

There is a religious undertone in the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Some of the justices are Catholic.

The bottom line is we can say “goodbye” to legal right (to) abortion, access to birth control products, separation of state and church, common-sense gun control, same-sex relations, etc.

Hoping that the suburban women who voted for Donald Trump, and who didn’t vote for him, take heed, your rights have been taken away and you can soften the blow by voting out your representatives who have not represented you on behalf of your rights.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita