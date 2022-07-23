On the road again: Richie Kotzen coming to The Canyon

Richie Kotzen has always been on a clear, laser-focused mission as an artist. While he is acknowledged worldwide for being a stellar guitar player, an emotive singer, and a dynamic live performer, Kotzen is quite aware he must maintain an ever-vigilant eye on ensuring one particularly important creative arrow in his artistic quiver continues to be properly nurtured — and that is his songwriting. 

Kotzen, highly respected and enamored by the rock community, is performing live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Aug. 7. 

Kotzen has released 22 solo albums, and has been a member of Poison and Mr. Big. He is also the frontman for The Winery Dogs, and has collaborated with dozens of talented musicians over the years on a slew of diverse projects. This triple-threat artist (songwriter/guitarist/vocalist) is known for his hard-hitting and heartfelt songs. 

Opening set by Paul Anthony. Doors 6 p.m., headliner 8 p.m. Tickets ($28-$58 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com. 

