Ron Perry | Conflicting Environmental Messages

Thank you for running the article about what happens to our trash and recycling materials. It is important to know these things.

However, from my standpoint, we are damned if we do, and damned if we don’t.

The article says we should wash our jars, bottles and cans before we recycle them. It also says in the near future we are going to be sending our garbage to be composted.

So, questions: How much water is it going to take to rinse those cans, bottles and jars? How much water is it going to take to rinse the garbage smell out of our green cans?

Didn’t I hear something about a drought? Aren’t we supposed to try to save water?

Like I say, damned if we do, and damned if we don’t!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country