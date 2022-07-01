Sandy Ceballos | Doing Something About It

It should be such a privilege to have a roof over our heads, food on the table and to live in a city where there are not that many homeless people. Just because we live in a city that has barely any homeless people does not mean that it does not exist. There is so much in the world that we need to fix and we just sit back and choose to do nothing. People want world peace but they do nothing to try and fight against poverty and global issues.

The Borgen Project is a nonprofit organization that brings light to poverty, women’s rights, keeping girls in school and more. By supporting what the organization does and what they stand for, they will continue to grow and help end major global issues. People all around world will finally be able to eat every day. Kids will not be malnourished and girls will be able to go to school.

Learn more: borgenproject.org.

Sandy Ceballos

Canyon Country