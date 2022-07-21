Shakespeare Summer Theatre Festival under way

News release

The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is hosting its annual Summer Theatre Festival in two parts: The first part in July, running two productions at The Main in Old Town Newhall.

First of the theatrical presentations is the inside season consisting of two plays: “Enemy of the People” and “The Sandman.” The two plays are running in rep, one in the afternoon and one in the evening.

“Enemy of the People,” by Henrik Ibsen, is being performed Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through July 31 at 8 p.m. Adapted and directed by Luck Hari, the play balances a difficult line between a political drama and a domestic farce.

“You would think the piece is a contemporary piece, and pulled from recent headlines,” said Hari. “Everything is up for debate: truth, facts, community well-being. Everyone gets skewered: the media, politicians, high-minded liberal thinkers, community activists.”

“Enemy of the People” is family-friendly (PG rated).

The second production at the Main is “The Sandman,” a world premiere children’s show, produced in collaboration with Eclipse Theatre L.A. “The Sandman,” by Phil Lantis, is based on the fairytale “Ole Lukøje” by Hans Christian Andersen, and directed by Nancy Lantis. Showtimes are 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays July 23, 24, 30 and 31, and 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.

“The Sandman” brings dreams and stories to a young boy for seven nights. He is visited by great thinkers, small animals, large dolls… anything The Sandman can conjure. The performance is child-friendly (rated G) and a delightful journey for the entire family.

“This summer the festival has expanded to include two world premieres and the return of Shakespeare in the Park,” says David Stears, the executive director of the company. “We are very happy to continue this great tradition of summer theater in our community.”

The annual festival kicked off this month with mini-festival of short, 15-minute musicals, and the annual opening night gala. The second part of the festival will be in August with an original musical and Shakespeare returning to the outdoors in Rivendale park in Towsley Canyon.

The outdoor portion of the festival features “Camille,” a romantic musical drama, with performances scheduled 8 p.m. Aug. 5, 6 and 7; and, Shakespeare’s “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” with performances scheduled 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, 13 and 14.

For more information and ticket information, visit www.scshakespearefest.org/plays-events.