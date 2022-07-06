Taidyn Kiggins heads to Washington, D.C., for prestigious journalism conference

News release

Taidyn Kiggins, a student at Castaic High School, has been selected as a national youth correspondent to the 2022 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University.

Kiggins joins a select group of students from all over the country for an intensive study of journalism and media. Kiggins was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies. National youth correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media.

The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community. Presenters include prominent journalists, CEOs of major media outlets, researchers, and recent college graduates successfully entering the field. Past speakers have included Hoda Kotb from NBC, Brian Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Carol Guzy, and Susan Goldberg from National Geographic.

The weeklong program, held at George Mason University’s campus, is scheduled to be held July 17 to 22. More information on the Washington Journalism and Media Conference is available at wjmc.gmu.edu.