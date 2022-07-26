Thomas Oatway | Garcia Wrong for Purple District

Rick Barker is again cheerleading the Mike Garcia election campaign (letters, July 17). I pointed out that Garcia was one of 147 congressmen and senators who voted to decertify the electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania in a failed attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Barker claims that I did not do my research. Garcia explained his vote because these states changed their election laws without prior approval by their Republican state legislators (emergency measures taken to protect voters in the COVID-19 pandemic). Garcia did concede that “Joe Biden is the next president of the United States and I congratulate both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their win.” This seems inconsistent with his objection to the two states’ votes as being “illegal,” but he made that vote, so it has to stand as his position.

Garcia also voted against the legislative proposal to make the women’s right to choose a federal law. He voted against the infrastructure spending that he now is taking credit for. I hesitate to think what he plans to do about eliminating Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Obamacare.

I have to conclude that Rep. Garcia is hiding the radical MAGA legislative principles, which make him the wrong candidate to represent our “Purple” District 27 in the November election.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia