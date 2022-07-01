Thomas Oatway | Ironic Timing

During the presidency of Donald J. Trump we regressed in protections for human life from gun violence and the woman’s right to control her own health care. On the same week that the Jan. 6 Select Committee laid out the case for prosecution of the corrupt former president, his Not-So Supreme Court ruled that it is OK to pack a .44 (as in the 1850s), and federal protection for a woman’s right to an abortion will end, taking us back 50 years.

It is ironic that while protection of life and freedom is ending in America, Donald Trump may soon be wearing an orange jumpsuit. I cannot wait.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia