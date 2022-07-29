Thomas Oatway | Shades of Watergate

I am old enough to recall the Nixon Watergate hearings. After Nixon was booted from office and 40 or so of his co-conspirators were jailed, I figured nobody would be stupid enough to do that kind of thing again.

I was wrong. There are plenty of people dumb enough to follow a flawed leader who provides a promise of unchecked political power and seems to be immune to justice. We have seen those who stuck with Donald Trump through two impeachment trials, politicization of the Justice Department, and now the Secret Service. “All the best people” have turned into all the most corrupt and immoral people. Some of the rats are leaving the ship, like Bill Barr, one of his most enabling servants. His White House lawyer, “Patsy Baloney,” as he is affectionately called, has testified as to the conspiracy to overturn the government and stay in office after he lost the election. Was he not the chief defense lawyer for Trump during the second impeachment trial? The GOP missed a great chance to get rid of Trump then, but failed.

The clown who Trump put into the director job at the Secret Service is now in the cross-hairs, along with the agents who deleted their texts on Jan. 6 communications to protect themselves and the president. They will be getting defense lawyers. Maybe they can request Steve Bannon as a cellmate.

Now it is up to Merrick Garland to prosecute Trump and finally rid us of this disease of democracy. Trump will obviously announce his candidacy soon to hopefully preclude an indictment. But there are other criminal investigations out there. Garland may have to swallow hard and finally do his job. Like in the Watergate hearings, I will be watching.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia