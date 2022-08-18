Back to School with the Santa Clarita Public Library!

As summer comes to an end, parents and children alike are preparing for the upcoming school year. Whether that’s by getting a new backpack, gathering supplies or finding books needed for classes, there is much to be done before the first day of class. For many, the beginning of school can be filled with a wide range of emotions. From excitement to anxiety, uncertainty or joy, back-to-school time can be wonderful and scary all at once. As a father of four, I understand how students and parents may be feeling at this time and how important it is to get ready for the upcoming school year. Thankfully, with the help of the Santa Clarita Public Library, residents and students across the city can get the tools, resources and support needed to succeed throughout the year.

From databases to printers, book reports and more, you can find what you are looking for at your nearest branch. If you don’t have one yet, I encourage everyone to get their own library card. You and your family can gain access to countless free materials that the library offers. A library card allows residents to take advantage of FREE digital databases that include academic search, test preparation, journals, newspapers, research and more!

As the school year progresses, I recommend students who need homework help, writing support or live tutoring use the free program, HelpNow. Also offered is Explora for Students, a broad research database perfect for projects and papers. As a parent, resident and council member, I am proud that the Santa Clarita Public Library continues to support students of all ages in a wide variety of subjects through eLibrary resources.

Another important aspect that we must remember during back-to-school preparation is our mental health. With so many emotions and uncertainty with the new year, students, parents and teachers alike can all benefit from keeping their mental health a priority. At each library branch, staff has created mental health and wellness kits filled with books, activities and resources available to all residents. If you are ever feeling overwhelmed or in need of support, try checking one of these kits out or visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Mental-Health-Resources.

A great resource for parents and teachers who want to prepare for the new school year is the library’s Parent-Teacher Resource Center. The center aids teachers and parents with a collection of materials aimed at enriching the educational experiences of children from birth through 12th grade. All of the materials provided are in accordance with Common Core State Standards to help students excel. The Parent-Teacher Resource Center, along with the eLibrary and the library’s existing catalog, also greatly support homeschoolers in their learning journeys.

Even as summer comes to an end, residents can still participate in a wide variety of fun and engaging fall programming at each of the library branches.

For our youngest visitors, get ready to sit down and listen to a good book during our Storytime classes, offered in both English and Spanish. Remember to bring your favorite dancing shoes and best singing voice if you are joining our Green Eggs and Jam musical show at the Old Town Newhall Branch in October, or be immersed in interactive sensory playtime, art and exploration at our Little Explorers program each week.

If your teen loves to cook or wants to learn, try joining the Teen Library Eats program at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch. Participants will learn cooking basics, tips, tricks and more! Teens can also join our Teen Space site, where they can find new books, different events and even join the Teen Advisory Board. All of these programs and more can be found online at SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Please remember that the Santa Clarita Public Library is available to residents in both in-person and online formats to ensure success in this new school year. Visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com for information on any of the fall programming, back-to-school resources and much more.

Councilman Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].