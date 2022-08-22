Chamber honors local businesses for Hispanic Heritage Month

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Alliance is scheduled to host its annual celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 21.

The celebration is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Tesoro Adobe Historical Park, 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro.

“The Latino business community has been a great contributor to the Santa Clarita Valley and it’s important to acknowledge their contributions that they’ve given to the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the SCV Chamber of Commerce.

This celebration honors the achievements of local Hispanic businesses. Two awards are given out each year: business of the year and community leader of the year.

Past honorees include North East Valley Health Corp., Premier America Credit Union, Lief Labs and Bill Miranda.

Two of the main factors that the Chamber of Commerce considers when choosing award recipients are their ability to adapt their business to survive and their presence in the community as a leader.

“A community leader (is someone) who combines the community together, joins all cultures, not just the Hispanic culture, but everybody all together,” said Volschenk.

The Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the awards. Business can be nominated by emailing [email protected] and any questions regarding the event and sponsoring it can also be directed toward that email. The nomination deadline is Aug. 31.

Registration for the event is available at bit.ly/3BYqITc.