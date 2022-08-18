Rick Barker | A Huge Thank-You

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

With all of the negative stuff that graces these pages every day, I would like to take this opportunity to express a huge thank you to the following Signal contributors: Gary Horton, Joshua Heath, Thomas Oatway, Jonathan Kraut, Jim de Bree and especially my favorite, Lois Eisenberg! 

Anytime I start questioning my views, all I have to do is read their postings and I am pleasantly reminded of why I’m a conservative! God bless their little pea-picking hearts and also a big thanks to The Signal for allowing ALL sides and viewpoints to be expressed here. Nothing worse than living in an “echo chamber!” 

Rick Barker 

Valencia

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS