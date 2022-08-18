Rick Barker | A Huge Thank-You

With all of the negative stuff that graces these pages every day, I would like to take this opportunity to express a huge thank you to the following Signal contributors: Gary Horton, Joshua Heath, Thomas Oatway, Jonathan Kraut, Jim de Bree and especially my favorite, Lois Eisenberg!

Anytime I start questioning my views, all I have to do is read their postings and I am pleasantly reminded of why I’m a conservative! God bless their little pea-picking hearts and also a big thanks to The Signal for allowing ALL sides and viewpoints to be expressed here. Nothing worse than living in an “echo chamber!”

Rick Barker

Valencia