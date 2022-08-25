Rick Barker | Thank You, Rep. Garcia

For anyone who has been as disgusted as I have been over the shoddy condition of the grounds at the local U.S. Postal Service office on the corner of McBean Parkway and Creekside Road here in Valencia, we can all give a big thank you to our Congressman Mike Garcia who got it taken care of.

The weeds were waist-high in some places, the grass was dead, and there was tree bark and garbage all over the entire lot.

It’s not done yet, but just what they have done so far is looking great.

Thank you, congressman!

Rick Barker

Valencia