Santa Clarita Elks to host veterans, first responders appreciation day

News release

Community members are invited to join in expressing gratitude for veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines & Corpsmen Association.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, you can head out to the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge to visit, talk to, and say thanks in person to active-duty soldiers, sailors, Marines airmen, firefighters, deputy sheriffs, police officers and emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

Attendees will also be treated to many more surprises and special guests, including the United States Marine Corps Mounted Guard, who may be recognized from their annual appearance in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

While honoring and showing appreciation for veterans and first responders, attendees can enjoy food and drinks, including kettle corn, shave ice and soft drinks; adult libations will also be available for a nominal fee.

“We at the Elks Lodge are proud to host this special day to show our appreciation to our veterans and first responders,” said Jeannette Fisher, Elks Veterans Committee co-chairperson. “Come and say hello and say thanks to them in person.”

Additionally, the Elks Lodge will be open for the public to see and learn more about what the Elks have to offer to members and the community.

The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge, located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country.