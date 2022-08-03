SCV Water gardening class to showcase top 30 SCV plants

News release

Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? The SCV Water Agency has taken the guesswork out by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The agency is offering a free virtual gardening class, “Top 30 Plants for the SCV,” on Saturday at 9 a.m. This class will introduce you to a variety of plants that will bring beauty and water efficiency to your landscape no matter where you live in the valley.

The class will be led by John Windsor, a certified arborist and California certified nurseryman. This class will cover in detail a variety of plants, trees and shrubs that will thrive during drought periods and look beautiful.

“The Top 30 Plants for the SCV is a selection of plants that will do well no matter where you live in the SCV,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co. “This list was curated in partnership with SCV Water and local nurseries and considered criteria like availability, heat and cold tolerance, compatibility with different soil types, water efficiency and drought tolerance.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. If you missed the live course, all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the agency’s website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Top 30 Plants for the SCV gardening class or to view the 2022 class schedule, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes.