Soroptimists announce 11th annual fashion show

News release

The Soroptimists’ 11th Annual Fashion Show and Boutique takes place on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, with the boutique opening at 10 a.m. and luncheon, followed by the fashion show, beginning at noon.

Chaired by Sandi Naba and Jessica Kreuzberger, the afternoon promises live entertainment, vendors, and silent and live auction items.

Tara Rice, founder/pageant coach of Miss West Coast Productions Inc., will be producing and directing the fashion show while Ed Masterson will serve as emcee.

This year’s fashion show will once again include a segment highlighting the organization’s Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women and the Dream It Be It Program, in addition to models from the community. They are bringing back the Favorite Male Model contest as well.

Soroptimist International is a global organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley has hosted many events, raising thousands of dollars to help improve the lives of women and girls globally and in the community.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Funds from the fashion show will go toward SIGSCV’s three pillars: women’s health, women in crisis and celebrating women. Sponsors’ financial support will also help fund scholarships through the organization’s Live Your Dream Awards Program to single women, supporting a family, who are returning to college.

For sponsorship opportunities and ticket information visit www.sigscv.org. If you have any questions, or require additional information, contact Sandi Naba at [email protected], 661-645-1893, or Jessica Kreuzberger at [email protected], 661-904-2558.