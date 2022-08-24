Valencia girls golf smokes Chaminade 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

Vikings girls golf stormed out of the gates in their first match of the season. Valencia blew by Chaminade, 202-266, at Woodley Lakes golf course in Van Nuys.

The Vikings were led by junior Jillian Leh, who finished with an even par 37.

Valencia also had great starts from Isabella Dumbrique, Been Yoo and freshman Lauren Silva. The trio all finished +3 on the day.

“Jillian had an incredibly busy golf schedule this past year playing all over the nation in junior golf tournaments,” said Valencia head coach Robert Waters. “The experience she gained will only help her compete for Player of the Year this season.”

Waters is still looking to fill two starter spots before the team heads into league play. The four returning starters from last year are looking strong along with Silva pushing the pack.

The Foothill League girls golf match opener will be on Sept. 6 at Vista Valencia golf course. The first group is set to tee off at 12 p.m.