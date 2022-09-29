ARTober festivities bring the arts to Santa Clarita

The fall season is officially here, and there is so much to look forward to! From preparing our best Halloween costumes to perfecting our family-favorite recipes for Thanksgiving dinner, the vibrant colors, scents and tastes of the season bring a bit of warmth amid cooling temperatures. The fall season also brings to the city of Santa Clarita ARTober — National Arts and Humanities Month. The month of October is dedicated to creating art of your own and appreciating all the exciting events and programming that ARTober has to offer for all residents to enjoy.

In honor of ARTober, the city hosts a variety of free arts and humanities festivities throughout the month in celebration of all things arts. One feature that makes Santa Clarita so unique is the art that is displayed throughout our city. Whether you’re at a local park or down on Main Street, there is public art everywhere. The beauty behind art is that it allows people to express themselves through sculptures, music, painting, theater, writing and much more. As an art enthusiast, I know how important it is to celebrate and recognize all of the contributions that every art form provides our community. Throughout the month, residents of all ages can look forward to a variety of activities and programming surrounding art.

Get your ghosts and goblins ready for a Haunted Mansion Pop-Up Gallery Workshop. The city will host a free artist workshop at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch on Oct. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. Artist Sylvia Schorn will lead the workshop, and as a bonus, all the work created will be used in a pop-up gallery for the Halloween season. Come and see the many masterpieces on full display from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4. Participating artists will have the opportunity to appreciate and share their artwork with their friends and loved ones during the art reception on Oct. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m.

If you’re a theater fan, this is your chance to take a trip to The Main (24266 Main St.) to enjoy a sidewalk poetry reading dedication on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. in Old Town Newhall. Earlier this year, my fellow council members and I approved the continuation of the sidewalk poetry project. Through this project, 10 winners were selected to have their poetry stamped into cement throughout the city. The winning poets will have an opportunity to do a live reading of their poems. I encourage each one of you to attend the reveal. It brings me great joy to see our city expand our art horizons throughout our community.

There is also a great opportunity for all of our local artists to connect and network with other artists at the free Business for Artists Conference on Oct. 21 and 22. This conference welcomes artists and creative professionals and offers insight on the importance of business development.

Each day of the conference is tailored to your specific needs. Friday’s programming welcomes artists who are seeking assistance to develop their skills with experts in nonprofit marketing, budgeting, programming and fundraising. The last day of the program is geared toward artists working in visual arts, music or film. The workshops are designed for every level of creative professional, whether you’re kick-starting your art career or a mid-career artist looking to be more in tune with the world of marketing. The Business for Artists Conference is the perfect opportunity to learn valuable skills and expand your creative network.

Art allows us to understand one another from different social, political and cultural backgrounds. It is essential to celebrate creative expression year-round, but more especially during National Arts and Humanities Month. I welcome all of you to engage in the various artistic opportunities the city has to offer throughout ARTober. To learn more about the lineup for ARTober events and programming, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com/ARTober2022 for updates and information.

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]