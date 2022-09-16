Beanie Babies at the SCAA Gallery

News release

Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new solo show spotlighting Samantha Martindale, which will be on display from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9, with a reception on Sept. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 22508 Sixth St., Newhall.

“In this series, ‘Reviving the Undesirable,’ I took a once-beloved children’s toy that was sought out by collectors, and turned it into inspiration for my artwork. Including the Beanie Baby in the artwork allows the viewer to interact with the painting,” Martindale said. “Each piece that I create is unique to each individual Beanie Baby. I created a home for the Beanie Baby to be displayed in. Beanie Babies bring up good memories when you think about them. They either remind you of playing with them as a child or collecting them with a loved one. Who says Beanie Babies are just for kids?”

Martindale usually draws with ink and paints with watercolor. However, in this show she painted with acrylics because it was on wood and each one is in a shadowbox. She had a few art pieces at McGroarty Art and Descanso Garden, but has never had a solo show until now.

She graduated from CSUN with a bachelor’s in art with a concentration on illustration.

“I always wanted to be an artist, since I was a little kid. I am excited to start my art career. As an artist we have a hard time knowing what to paint. Finding inspirations from Beanie Babies is what helped this project get started,” Martindale said. “Now that Beanie Babies are no longer loved like they use to be, it’s hard to find good homes for them.”

More information is available at www.santaclaritaartists.org.