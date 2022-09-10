Castaic gets first win; beats Eastside 20-6 

Coyotes football (1-3) brought home its first win Friday after a 20-6 road win at Eastside in Lancaster.

The rain couldn’t stop the Castaic defense, which was lights-out throughout the game and held the Lions scoreless through three quarters.

Lucas Milan sparked the only score of the first three quarters with a TD pass to receiver Paul Lotz on a trick play.

Eastside finally answered in the fourth quarter with a strong rushing attack but Castaic answered immediately.

Coyotes quarterback Dominic Espinoza hit Gage Gibson for six. The two have now connected for a touchdown in three of Castaic’s four games.

The Lions were forced to go for it on fourth down to get back into the game. Castaic’s defense again held tall and AJ Jameson came up with a huge sack for the turnover on downs.

Running back Christian Leone put the cherry on top with a short rushing TD, earning the program’s first varsity win.

“There were a lot of emotions coming out from the coaches on the sidelines,” said Coyotes head coach Tony Uebelhardt. “We’ve talked about it all year long about how close we are. To finally get that first win, my emotions were showing on the sideline. I don’t have the words, to get our first win and take a knee to win our first football game was more than I can say.”

Castaic has had flashes of a solid football team and the Coyotes got the monkey off their backs before heading into league action next week.

Uebelhardt knows no one wants to lose and be on the wrong side of Castaic’s first-ever victory. The coach is readying his players for long, tough battles.

“We are a team with a next-man-up mentality. Everyone on this team knows when their number is called, it’s their turn to go out and produce,” said Uebelhardt. We know what the Foothill League is like, it’s going to be tough.”

Castaic will head to Golden Valley, Friday, Sept. 16, for their Foothill League opener.