COC football continues community invites in 2022

News release

College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2022 season, with all health care workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s home opener vs. Southwestern College free of charge.

Canyons vs. Southwestern College will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cougar Stadium.

General admission tickets to all Cougars football games are $10. Kids under 10 and seniors over 60 are $5. Health care workers and first responders attending the game for free will be asked to present a valid photo ID at the gate.

Both individual tickets and season ticket packages for all Cougars football home games are now available for purchase online at cocathletics.com/information/Event_Tickets.

Fans now have three options to purchase game day tickets:

• Purchase electronic tickets prior to arrival and display electronic ticket at gate.

• Purchase electronic tickets with mobile device using posted QR code upon arrival at Cougar Stadium.

• Purchase traditional tickets with cash at ticket booth located at front gate.

Once again, all home football games will be livestreamed free of charge via the Cougar Sports Network through a broadcast partnership with SoCalCollegeSports.com. COC home games will also be replayed on SCVTV Channel 20 on the following Monday night, beginning at 7 p.m.

Canyons started the 2022 season on the road with a 44-13 victory over Antelope Valley College.

Earlier this week, COC checked in at No. 5 in the JC Athletic Bureau Head Coaches Poll, while also ranking No. 6 in the California Community College Sports Information Association poll released Sept. 6.

The 2022 Canyons football home game schedule and community group invite list is included below:

• Saturday, Sept. 10, vs. Southwestern College, 6 p.m. All health care workers and first responders admitted free of charge (with valid ID).

• Saturday, Sept. 17, vs. Fullerton College, 6 p.m. SCV youth sports teams admitted free of charge (with uniform).

• Thursday, Oct. 13, vs. Bakersfield College*, 7 p.m. Homecoming celebration.

• Saturday, Oct. 29, vs. East L.A. College*, 4 p.m. All SCV youth football and cheer teams admitted free of charge (with uniform).

• Saturday, Nov. 12, vs. Long Beach City*, 6 p.m. All veterans and active-duty military admitted free (with valid ID).

* Denotes SCFA National Division, Northern League contest.