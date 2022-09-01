Danny Seraphine & CTA coming to The Canyon

News release

Danny Seraphine & CTA are appearing live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Sept. 24.

Most great musicians are lucky if they get the opportunity to play in one spectacular band in a lifetime. And that’s what legendary drummer and founding member of Chicago Danny Seraphine thought when his tenure with that group came to a sudden end in 1990. After those wonderful 23 years, he put aside his drums figuring he would never find that magic again.

But a benefit show brought him out of his seclusion in 2006 and awakened in him his passion for playing music again. Shortly thereafter CTA – California Transit Authority – was born when Seraphine teamed up with guitarist Marc Bonilla, who has produced, recorded and performed with a ton of renowned artists.

The idea was to recruit world-class musicians, stellar vocalists, strong writers and arrangers to craft new and inspirational versions of Chicago tunes and compose originals in a unit recognized as a force to be reckoned with.

Doors open at 6 p.m., headliner at 8 p.m. Tickets ($28-$58 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.