Gary Curtis | The Deceptive Respect for Marriage Act

The radical left’s deceptively named “Respect for Marriage Act” will effectively impose “LGBTQS+ marriage” on all 50 states, if just 10 weak-willed Republican senators cave to leftist ideology.

The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives on July 19 of this year. Now, the Senate appears to have enough politically correct Republicans to join the full Democrat caucus to pass it at the federal level, before the 2022 midterm elections.

The deceptive language of the bill actually destroys traditional marriage and the right for our states to sovereignly establish and embrace their own laws of American freedom. It mocks the religious values of our founders and Western civilization itself.

Rather than showing “respect for marriage,” it is a direct affront to biblical teaching regarding marriage as the union of one man and one woman (Genesis 1:27 and 5:2; Matthew 19:4-6) — while also betraying state sovereignty by adding more power to the federal government.

Already secular activists are looking at ways to legally approve polygamy (more than one spouse), polygyny (more than one wife), and polyandry (more than one husband). Pedophilia is being sanitized by some and -— instead of condemning the sexual actions of adults with children — it is being justified as merely the private actions of “minor-attracted persons” (MAP). Where or when will this sexual perversion stop?

The Hebrew Prophet Isaiah warned, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness…” (Isaiah 5:20, NIV).

Thirty-five states have laws or constitutional amendments protecting traditional marriage. Jeopardizing our religious liberties and stripping these states of their fundamental right to uphold the will of their voters will haunt our nation’s future.

Please urge our California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla to uphold natural, traditional marriage and religious freedoms! Ask them to “Say NO” to an even bigger federal government and to vote NO on the deceptively named “Respect for Marriage Act.”

Gary Curtis

Newhall