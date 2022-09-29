Grizzlies track has a nice ring to it 

The 2022 Division 2 CIF champion Golden Valley girls track and field team members were honored with their championship rings on Wednesday.

The event honored the coaches and players who have helped the Grizzlies shape their program into a dynasty.

Ta’Ahja Fann, Nevaeh Williams, Baylee Walker, Adonijah Currie and Meagan Humphries were all present to receive their rings. 2022 alumni Kylee Davis and Tylar Gallien were honored in the event as well.

The group collectively broke several Foothill League records, highlighted by the 4×100-meter relay team, which ran the fastest time in the state and sixth best time in the country last year with a 45.82-second mark.

Currie, Davis, Gallian and Williams officially took the CIF crown in the 4×100.

Currie also registered the top mark in the state in the 200-meter dash with a 23.45-second finish.

“Our team was amazing,” said Currie. “I loved our team, the chemistry we had with each other and how we were able to go out and do what we do.”

Davis topped the podium in the long and high jumps event. The current UC-Davis student set a school record clearing the bar, set at 5 feet and 8 inches in the high jump while also flying with a mark of 19 feet, 11.5 inches in the long jump. Davis graduated as a five-time CIF champ.

Golden Valley returned home from CIF Finals with seven CIF champions, 11 new personal records, four school records and two Foothill League records.

The Golden Valley CIF Southern Section Championship ring. 092822. Dan Watson/The Signal

“With a team like ours, you’d expect a whole lot of drama,” said Grizzlies head coach Lonnie Davis. “But they put any of their individual stuff aside and did everything together as a team. As a head coach, that’s what you want to see. Everyone in the program is striving for that one goal of getting better every day.”

The team isn’t done just yet. The five athletes who attended are all returning for the 2023 season with a repeat on their minds. The group will yet again put in the work in hopes of returning to the top of dozens of podiums throughout their upcoming campaign.

“We respect all of our opponents and we like to stay humble but we know what we have here and it’s something special,” said Lonnie. “We want to continue to contribute in the best way to the sport and give them the opportunity for the ultimate success here at this level and the next level.”

Humphries is heading into her junior season while the rest of the honored athletes will enter their senior and final seasons as Grizzlies. Lonnie and the girls are excited for the upcoming team with plenty of new talent coming up to varsity. The girls’ team will be in search of its fourth straight Foothill League title while the boys’ team aims for three straight.

“We have a lot of new athletes coming in that are sophomores or freshmen that we’re expecting to make major contributions right away,” said Lonnie. “They’re aware of what’s expected of them and they’re already putting in work now.”

Golden Valley will look for the cherry on top of its dynasty in 2023 as the team runs, jumps and throws for a state title.